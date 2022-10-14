Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

