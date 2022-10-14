Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,280 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $62,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,528 shares of company stock worth $169,347. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.18 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.