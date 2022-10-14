Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PEI stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $30.75.
Insider Activity at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Christopher Swann purchased 28,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at $290,612.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
