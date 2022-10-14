Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEI stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Insider Activity at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Christopher Swann purchased 28,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at $290,612.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

