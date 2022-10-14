Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

