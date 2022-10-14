Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,082.02% and a net margin of 93.84%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
