Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,082.02% and a net margin of 93.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

