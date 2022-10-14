Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
