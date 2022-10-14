Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.