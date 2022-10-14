Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Lowered by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Photronics makes up 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Photronics worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.20 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $937.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

