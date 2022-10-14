Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$3.06. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Pinetree Capital Stock Down 8.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.60 and a quick ratio of 16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.
Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Pinetree Capital
Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.
Recommended Stories
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.