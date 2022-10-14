Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$3.06. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.60 and a quick ratio of 16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Shezad Kassam Okhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,472,152.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $47,961.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

