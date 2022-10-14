Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,304. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.