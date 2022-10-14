Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 562,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,409,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,795,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

