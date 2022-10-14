Piper Sandler Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.35.

LYB stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

