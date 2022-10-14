Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Down 7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 37,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,083,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

