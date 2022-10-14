PLATINCOIN (PLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118,750.00

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $118,750.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.54 or 0.27623341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010789 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 721,904,883 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 721,879,146.09715 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.18223511 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $102,889.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

