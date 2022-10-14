PlatinX (PTX) Price Tops $0.0369 on Top Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $589,635.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

