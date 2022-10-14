PLC Ultima (PLCU) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.72 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $5.72 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,873.95 or 0.14992517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27673164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.