Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 33,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 264,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.