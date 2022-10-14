Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 440.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $525,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $641,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

