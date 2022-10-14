PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PWFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,129. The company has a market cap of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.55. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

