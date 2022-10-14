PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $112.22 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

