Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.30. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 371,676 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,823.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
