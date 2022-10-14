Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.30. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 371,676 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,823.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

