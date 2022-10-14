Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 35,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 73.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

