Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Up 4.2%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 2,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 539,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $280,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

