Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after buying an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. 572,659 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

