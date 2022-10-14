Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,393 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 8,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $474.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

