Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $89.58. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

