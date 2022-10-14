Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $13.79 on Friday, hitting $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,640. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

