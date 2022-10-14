Prom Market Cap Hits $91.19 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $91.19 million and $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00028778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,262.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49127495 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,706,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.