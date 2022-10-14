Prom Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Prom has a market capitalization of $92.81 million and $2.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00028978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49127495 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,706,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

