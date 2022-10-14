ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 17,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,845,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

