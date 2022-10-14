ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,044,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 111,835,102 shares.The stock last traded at $59.52 and had previously closed at $59.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.