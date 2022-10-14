Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 9%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 12,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 6,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Prosus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

About Prosus

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.