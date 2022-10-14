Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.55

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.26. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 6,814 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

