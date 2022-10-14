PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

