Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.