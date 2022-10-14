Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of PUM opened at €46.45 ($47.40) on Monday. Puma has a 1 year low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

