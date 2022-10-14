PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.27

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.27 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.47). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.56), with a volume of 530,250 shares.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.