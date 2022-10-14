Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

AB stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

