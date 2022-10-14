Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

