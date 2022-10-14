QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $13.67

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00070510 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $51.34 million and $1.28 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 13.34062358 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,110,284.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

