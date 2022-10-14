QUINT (QUINT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.49 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $270,806.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00009737 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27673164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

