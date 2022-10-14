Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

