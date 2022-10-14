Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Rayonier Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.
