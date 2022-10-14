Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 148,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.