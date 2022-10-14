Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $25.05

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $26.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 30,707 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

