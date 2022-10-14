Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $25.48 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $611,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

