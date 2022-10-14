Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $25.48 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.44.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
