Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renault (RNO)

Renault (EPA: RNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/10/2022 – Renault was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2022 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/28/2022 – Renault was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2022 – Renault was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/20/2022 – Renault was given a new €25.00 ($25.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/7/2022 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/31/2022 – Renault was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/30/2022 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/29/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/24/2022 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/23/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault Stock Performance

EPA RNO opened at €30.78 ($31.40) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.14. Renault SA has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.