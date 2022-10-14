ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.73 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $5,960.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00032379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00265009 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016900 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

