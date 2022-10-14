ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $8,930.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 97.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $8,930.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00032210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00267520 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 790% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016859 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.