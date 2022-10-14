REDW Wealth LLC Has $32.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 12.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,224 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

