Reef (REEF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $170.61 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $126.31 million and $170.61 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.19 or 0.27631172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,265,891,696 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

